Pangin MRF achieves 100% waste segregation

PANGIN, 10 Jan: The material recovery facility (MRF) here in Siang district has achieved 100% segregation of 6.5 tonnes of waste of Pangin township, including legacy waste.

The MRF was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 7 December, 2022.

This significant milestone was made possible through the tireless efforts of the workers at the MRF, who manually sort waste into various categories, the DIPRO said in a release.

The urban development and housing department has urged residents to segregate waste into dry and wet categories, emphasising the importance of community participation in maintaining a clean environment. As part of this initiative, door-to-door waste collection will be strictly enforced, with waste collectors checking waste segregation before collection, the release said.

To further enhance the facility’s capabilities, a PET bottle shredder machine and a baling machine are on the way. These additions will enable the MRF to process a wider range of materials and increase its overall efficiency, the release added.