Tawang walks in solidarity with Tibet earthquake victims

TAWANG, 12 Jan: Thousands of people, including lamas and students, took out a candlelight march here on Sunday to express solidarity with the victims of the earthquake that struck Tibet on 7 January.

The march was initiated by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering to honour the victims of the earthquake, which claimed many lives and left many injured and homeless.

Tsering, along with Galden Namgyal Lhatse monastery abbot Shedling Tulku Thupten Tendar Rinpche, monks and well-wishers offered condolences to those who lost their lives, and prayed at the monastery for the wellbeing of the injured and the homeless.

The candlelight march, which started from the Tawang monastery and culminated at Masang Dungyur Mani in Old Market, was joined by monks of various monasteries of Tawang, public leaders, members of the MMT, government officials, members of the AMSU, ATDSU, Taxi Association, WWA, and social organisations, besides the bazaar secretaries and members of all three markets here.

An earthquake jolted Tibet on 7 January, at least 126 people and injuring over 100 others, with tremors felt in Nepal, Bhutan and parts of northern India.