Develop more tourism attractions in ICR

The tourism department and the ICR administration’s decision to conduct a ‘jeep safari-cum-trekking expedition’ to Dariya Hill for the promotion of tourism was truly commendable. The department informed that it was an initiative towards revamping and promoting the heritage trail along the stretches of Dariya Hill to conserve the forest and wildlife there. The participation of Chief Secretary Manish Gupta in the expedition was a major boost to the initiative. Dariya Hill is a historic place and is rooted in the folklore of the indigenous Nyishi community who once called it home.

It can be developed as a major tourist destination. The tourism department and the ICR administration should identify more such locations for the promotion of tourism in the Itanagar Capital Region. Apart from Gyekar Sinyi (Ganga Lake), the museum, Itafort, and the Itanagar gonpa, there are not many tourist attractions in the ICR. There are so many places that can be developed as tourist destinations, and this is where the tourism department will have to work. Sadly, even Gyekar Sinyi’s tourism potential has not been properly tapped. The schemes meant for it have been utterly misused. The tourism infrastructure is in pathetic condition and needs upliftment. Hopefully, in the coming months, the tourism department along with the ICR administration will develop more tourism attractions in the ICR.