Army chief pitches for reconciliation in Manipur

NEW DELHI, 13 Jan: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday batted for “reconciliation” in violence-hit Manipur even as he asserted that “synergised” efforts from the security forces and “proactive” initiatives by the government have brought the situation in the state under control.

Gen Dwivedi, addressing the media ahead of the Army Day, said he was hopeful that new Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla would take the necessary steps for reconciliation.

The Army chief said that “cyclic” incidents of violence are continuing in Manipur and the Army is focusing on bringing peace to the region.

In reply to a question, he also strongly argued that there is “absolutely” no lack of coordination among the security forces in the state.

Two ethnic groups, the Meitei community and the Kukis, have been locked in a deadly conflict since May, 2023 that killed over 200 people and displaced thousands.

“The tribal affiliations have taken a strong line. But we have to work as a whole-of-nation approach to make sure that the reconciliation must take place,” he said.

“I just wish to assure you that there is absolutely no lack of coordination (among security forces) but we have to understand which side is where,” he said.

Gen Dwivedi also did not rule out any “external dimension” to the conflict in the Northeastern state.

“Synergised efforts” by security forces and “proactive” government initiatives have brought the situation in the state under control, he said.

“However, cyclic incidents of violence continue. We are working towards establishing peace in the region,” he added.

Gen Dwivedi said various NGOs and Army veterans are reaching out to the community leaders in an attempt to ensure reconciliation.

He said that the Army has put in place “enhanced surveillance” and “domination” along the India-Myanmar border to insulate the areas from a “spillover of turbulence” taking place in Myanmar.

“Fencing is a significant step and we have started new progress on this,” he said.

The chief of Army staff said the internal situation in Myanmar is triggering an influx of people, including soldiers, from that country to India.

“We have made sure that all those coming here should be treated as refugees and due respect and consideration should be accorded,” he said.

Gen Dwivedi said that the Indian Army’s engagement with the Myanmarese military is continuing.

“As far as our connection with Myanmar Army is concerned, I just wish to assure you that the connect is complete and we are interacting with each other with due harmony, making sure that the exchange of information and support is required in terms of intelligence provided from both the sides,” he said.

Myanmar has been witnessing widespread violent protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in the coup on 1 February, 2021.

The resistance forces have already captured many key trading points along the borders with India, China and Bangladesh.

Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640 kilometre-long border with a number of Northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

In view of the violence and instability in border areas of Myanmar, union Home Minister Amit Shah in January last year announced a plan to fence the border. (PTI)