Awareness camp for workers organised

JANG, 13 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB), in collaboration with the Border Roads Organisation Labour Union (BROLU), organised a ‘mega awareness camp-cum-welfare kit distribution programme’ for registered building and other construction workers of Tawang district at the sports club here on Monday.

The event witnessed the presence of Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, APB&OCWWB Chairman Rolen Dagam, representatives of various trade unions and the ATDSU, and others.

BROLU Northeast region president Leki Tseringsubmitted a memorandum to the MLA and the chairman, urging the state government to address the hardships faced by BRO workers. He encouraged workers to register under the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana and other welfare programmes.

Dagam informed that the board has disbursed Rs 35 lakhs in statutory benefits to workers in Tawang district over the last two months. He emphasised the need for increased funding for the board, and stressed the importance of compulsory labour cess. The board has also empanelled medical officers and legal advisers to assist registered workers.

MLA Tsering encouraged workers to register with the board, announcing that the Rs 800 registration fee for workers in his constituency is personally borne by him. He assured workers of continued efforts to address maternity leave benefits, job security, and recruitment as regular employees under the Border Roads Organisation. He also urged student leaders and youths to raise awareness about government welfare schemes.

The MLA lauded the dedication and hard work of the workers, calling them “true nation-builders.”

APB&OCWWB Tawang Registering Officer Phurpa Tsering provided an overview of worker registration and welfare activities in the district. The programmealso included a free health check-up for workers,conducted by health officials from the APB&OCWWB.

Executive members of workers’ unions from various units were honoured with commendation certificates for their service and contributions. (DIPRO)