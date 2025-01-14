ABAK members visit schools in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 13 Jan: Executive members of the Adi Bane Ane Kebang’s (ABAK) East Siang district unit went on a two-day visit to several government, semi-government and private schools in the district from 8-9 January to assess their functioning.

After visiting the schools, the ABAK team, comprising district unit president Oming Jamoh Pertin, general secretary Tigul Megu Darang, education secretary Opet Moyong, joint secretary Kayang Megu Borang, and others on Monday submitted a detailed report of the requirementsof the schools to the DDSE.

The ABAK informed that during the visit, various issues were highlighted before the team, such as lack of toilet facilities and potable water, need for library and subject teachers, shortage of classrooms, dormitories and boundary walls, etc, in a few schools. It said that the government UPS in Depi in particular is being neglected by the district authorities.

The ABAK team emphasised the importance of providing the best educational facilities in schools. (DIPRO)