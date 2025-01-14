Chessa police outpost handed over to Balijan PS

BANDERDEWA, 13 Jan: The Chessa police outpost, which was earlier under the Banderdewa police station (PS), was handed over to the Balijan PS of Papum Pare (rural) district on 13 January.

The Chessa police outpost was established in 2008 to strengthen police administration and ensure better law and order management in the border areas. The outpost has jurisdiction over Chessa 1, Chessa 2, Chengmara, Sonajuli, Darpong 1, Darpong 2, and Panijuli villages.

“This administrative restructuring aims to enhance coordination and improve accessibility for residents in these areas. It is expected to facilitate faster response to grievances, better implementation of security measures, and closer community-police engagement in the region,” Naharlagun-Nirjuli SP Mihin Gambo stated in a release.