ATWS condemns allegation against Speaker Tesam Pongte

[Kara Gambo]

ITANAGAR, 14 Jan: Countering the allegation made by the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee (ASTBAC) against Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, the All Tutsa Welfare Society (ATWS) condemned it and dismissed it as baseless.

Earlier, the ASBAC had accused Pongte of being a non-APST individual – a claim that ATWS strongly condemned and dismissed as baseless.

Addressing reporters during a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here on Tuesday, ATWS president Ngongphan Bangsia, general secretary Samhom Saweh, and assistant general secretary Lomsong Kanglom collectively labelled the ASTBAC’s allegation false and misleading.

Bangsia clarified: “Tesam Pongte belongs to the Tutsa tribe and is originally from a village in Changlang district. The allegations made by the ASTBAC are completely unfounded and lack factual credibility.” He added that the ATWS condemns such irresponsible statements, and urged the ASTBAC to verify facts before making them public.

Saweh added that the ATWS reached out to the ASTBAC’s district union for clarification in the matter.

According to Saweh, the district union denied any involvement in spreading such misinformation. To substantiate its stance, the ATWS presented proof of Pongte’s identity as an APST during the press conference.

Saweh also noted that Pongte’s parents are still alive and remain a testament to his tribal heritage. Further, he suggested that the allegations might be part of a propaganda campaign aimed at defaming Pongte, who has made significant contributions to the Tutsa community.

The ATWS reiterated its support for Pongte and called for unity and responsible discourse within the state.