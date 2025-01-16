26th Ligang Cricket Tournament begins

United Oyan wins opening match

[Prafulla Kaman]

OYAN, 15 Jan: Sanggo Oyan and United Oyan played the opening match of the 26th edition of Ligang Cricket (T-20) tournament here on Wednesday.

The cricket tournament is an annual event of the Oyan village organized by Oyan Cricket Committee on the eve of Ali-Aye-Ligang festival of the Mising community.

Batting first in the opening match, Sanggo Oyan scored 52 runs losing all wickets and set the United Oyan team a competitive 53 runs target to win.

United Oyan easily crossed the target with the loss of 2 wickets and won the match.

A total of 22 cricket teams from different districts are participating in the tournament, informed organising committee chairman Suraj Pait.

The winning team of the tournament will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000 with a trophy while the runner-up will be given Rs. 40,000 with a trophy.

Earlier, RWD Pasighat division EE Jorsing Moyong had inaugurated the tournament at Oyan playground. He suggested the young players build their career in the field of sports.

Moyong, who was a football player and played in the national level tournaments, opined that nomenclature of the playgrounds should be made after the names of their veteran sportspersons.

“The step is necessary to introduce the budding players with the veteran sportspersons and make them aware about their achievements,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, NEEPCO deputy general manager Bolin Pao recalled the contribution of their senior villagers, who encouraged the area’s youths to adopt games and sports for physical and mental development.

Oyan HGB Jatin Bori advised young players to maintain good health and physical fitness and avoid using narcotics and harmful substances.

Among others, state’s urban development joint director Nixon Lego, circle officer Dubom Apang, Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego, Oyan VKV’s faculty staff and women SHG members witnessed the opening ceremony.

Final match of the tournament is scheduled on 30 January, the organizers informed.