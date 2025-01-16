Armed Forces Veterans Day celebrated at Tuting

TUTING, 15 Jan: The Armed Forces Veterans Day was celebrated by Indian Army with great enthusiasm at Tuting village in Upper Siang on Tuesday, expressing deepest gratitude to the veterans of the armed forces.

A meaningful interaction between veterans and the children of Tuting was held, fostering a bridge of inspiration and sharing stories that honour the rich legacy of service and sacrifice of the veterans.

During the event, the army officials acknowledged the veterans’ contributions and sacrifices, underscoring their pivotal role in safeguarding the nation. The celebration emphasized the Indian Army’s ongoing commitment to honor and support its veterans, ensuring their legacy continue to inspire future generations.

The celebration culminated with the final matches of Siang Open Volleyball Tournament held at Tuting village.

The Jidu girls’ team emerged victorious in the women’s category, demonstrating exceptional skill and teamwork to lift the coveted trophy.

In the men’s category, Nine Star (Gelling) claimed the championship, showcasing remarkable talent and enthusiasm that captured the spirit of the day.

The tournament served not only as a tribute to the veterans but also as an opportunity to strengthen community bonds and inspire the younger generation through the values embodied by the Armed forces. (DIPRO)