Guv presents BSG state awards

ITANAGAR, 15 Jan: Governor K.T Parnaik presented the State Awards for Scouts and Guides to 69 Scouts and 92 Guides during the 22nd Rajya Puraskar Award ceremony conducted in the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. 21 Scouts and 22 Guides received their awards in person.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor, who is also the chief patron of the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) State Association, congratulated the awardees and said that the award reflects their dedication, hard work, discipline and commitment to serving society.

“Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar award is not just recognition but a responsibility to continue serving with greater zeal,” Parnaik said. He exhorted them to uphold the values of discipline, service and patriotism and work for a stronger, united and developed India.

The Governor said that Bharat Scouts and Guides is a beacon of discipline, unity and selfless service as it instills in every member the values of honesty, responsibility and compassion.

The Governor advised the school students to join the Scouts and Guides movement. He said that it is a wonderful platform to develop leadership skills, discipline and a sense of responsibility.

The Governor said that ‘the nation stands on the shoulders of its youth.’

“As Scouts and Guides, you embody the spirit of Nation First. This spirit must guide you in every endeavour, inspiring you to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat. The call for Viksit Bharat is not just a slogan but a mission that requires innovation, inclusivity and relentless effort,” he said.

Education minister P.D Sona, director of school education Marken Kadu and state BSG secretary Shehand Ronrang also spoke on the occasion.

Guides SOC Chanyan Lowang informed that scouting in Arunachal Pradesh started in 1948 with 24 boys in Pasighat and today has 877 scouts and guides units in 439 schools, with 13,183 members.

Education commissioner Amjad Tak, officers of the Governor secretariat and education department also attended the programme. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)