State teacher awardee & community leader N. Rajkumar passes away

LAPNAN, 15 Jan: Exemplary educator and community leader in Tirap district Ngamgang Rajkumar passed away at his residence here after prolonged illness on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters.

Late Rajkumar began his illustrious career in the education department as an assistant teacher (C) in 1975, with his first posting at the Government Primary School, Changlang, in the undivided Tirap district.

His passion for education and unwavering commitment to his students were evident throughout his career, including over 20 years of dedicated service at the Government Primary School, Kaimoi, now part of Longding district.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to education and society, he was honored with the prestigious State Teacher’s Award in 2006 by the education department, GoAP. He had retired in 2011, leaving behind a legacy of knowledge, inspiration and values for generations to come.

Beyond his career in education, Late N. Rajkumar played an active role in his community. He represented the Chief of Lapnan on various occasions and, after his retirement, continued to serve his village and the Nocte community in numerous capacities.

His selfless dedication and efforts have left an indelible mark on the Lapnan village and the entire Nocte community.

Rajkumar’s demise is an irreparable loss to his family, Lapnan village, and the Nocte community. His profound impact on the lives of countless individuals, both as an educator and as a community leader, will always be remembered. (DIPRO)