Nabam Sumpi Nich, Taba Yajo Bengia crowned Mrs Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 15 Jan: The 13th edition of Naraaba Mrs. Arunachal 2025 concluded with a dazzling finale at the DK Convention Hall here on Tuesday evening, with Nabam Sumpi Nich and Taba Yajo Bengia clinching the top titles in the General and Classic categories, respectively.

Nich emerged victorious in the General category, showcasing poise and confidence.

Dr. Yeshi Wangmu Monpa and Gena Perme Borang were declared the first and second runners-up in the same category. In the Classic category, Taba Yajo Bengia secured the crown, while Antilu Gambreh and Taw Mana finished as the first and second runners-up.

The grand finale witnessed 14 contestants vying for the titles, demonstrating elegance and talent through multiple rounds.

The event was attended by the Aalo West MLA Topin Ete and Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women chairperson Kenjum Pakam, alongside other dignitaries.