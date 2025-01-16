Orientation training prog on Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam commences at ATI

NAHARLAGUN, 15 Jan: A two-day orientation training programme on the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023 for police and Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service officers engaged in field-level law enforcement commenced at Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here on Wednesday.

The training aims at enhancing the officers’ understanding of evidence-related provisions under the new legal framework. It will focus on providing in-depth knowledge of the BSA, 2023, the revised legislation governing the law of evidence in India which replaced the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. It will also cover key provisions of the BSA, 2023, including admissibility of evidence, digital evidence, witness protection, and other procedural reforms critical to effective law enforcement.

In his inaugural speech, ATI director Pate Marik emphasized the importance of understanding the nuances of evidence law to ensure that justice is upheld.

“The ability to handle evidence correctly is a cornerstone of effective law enforcement. This training is an opportunity for officers to enhance their competence in applying the provisions of the new legislation,” he said.

The training sessions are being conducted by Nega Taying and Jaya Doji, both legal aid counsels from Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority.

A total of 25 officers are attending the programme.