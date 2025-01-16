SC directs framing of charges against Taya Chumi in Techi Meena murder case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Jan: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of one of the prime accused, Taya Chumi, in connection with the November 5, 2020, murder of Techi Meena Lishi, who was killed along with her unborn child.

Seven-month-pregnant Techi Meena was allegedly murdered by hired killers at the behest of her husband, Lishi Roni.

The then Yupia Sessions Court judge Nani Grayu, had discharged Taya in the murder case “due to lack of evidence.” The court had then stated there was no material evidence against the accused that could justify charges under any of the sections listed in the police charge sheet.

Taya Chumi had been charged with pressuring the prime accused and helping transfer mobile phones related to the crime. Meena’s family had appealed against the verdict.

The order dated January 9, 2023, passed by the Guwahati High Court’s Itanagar Permanent Bench Judge, the Yupia Sessions Court’s decision in Sessions Case No. 02/2021 has been set aside, with the following directions: The order stipulates that the trial court must now frame charges against Taya Chumi according to Sessions Case No. 02/2021 and proceed with the trial in accordance with the law.

On December 18, 2024, the Yupia High Court directed Taya Chumi to appear before the Sessions Court in Yupia, along with an application seeking bail in the matter. It was directed that, upon Taya’s appearance, the Sessions Judge would frame the charges and consider the bail application.

The Court’s directions further mentioned the approval of the instant criminal revision petition.