12 DEOs, 7 SPs receive best electoral practices award

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: The Best Electoral Practices State Awards for the simultaneous Assembly and Parliamentary elections in 2024 was presented to 12 district election officers (DEO) and seven Superintendents of Police (SP) invarious categories during an award-giving ceremony organised by the state chief electoral officer (CEO) at the Nirvachan Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta and Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan gave away the awards in the presence of CEO Pawan Kumar Sain.

The award comprises a certificate, a memento, and cash prize of Rs 50,000 which will be utilised for SVEEP activities.

The award winners in various categories are: East Kameng DEO Sachin Rana (retrieval plan), Kurung Kumey SP Bomken Basar (preventive policing), West Kameng DEO Akriti Sagar and Tawang DEO Kanki Darang (remote area election management), East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom (community policing), West Siang DEO Mamu Hage (election management), Ira Singhal from Tirap, Namsai DEO CR Khampa (rationalisation of polling station), Kra Daadi DEO Sunny K Singh and Lohit DEO Shasvat Saurabh (innovation measures), Lower Siang DEO Rujjum Rakshap (voter education), East Siang SP Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal (arms deposition), Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra, Papum Pare (Yupia) SP Taru Gusar and Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh (security and nakas), Lower Dibang Valley DEO Soumya Saurabh (electoral literacy clubs), Lower Subansiri DEO HP Vivek (accessible election), Kurung Kumey DEO Vishakha Yadav (electoral management), and Longding SP Dekio Gumja (security management).

CS Gupta also launched the Flow of Instruction Compendium and Statistical Handbook with respect to simultaneous elections in 2024 in Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion.

The students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Naharlagun, Kendriya Vidyalaya Itanagar and Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya Chimpu were also felicitated with certificates, a trophy and gifts by Commissioner to GoAP Ankur Garg under the ‘best poster-making teams’ category.

Further, Garg gave away the Best Booth-Level Officer Award to Tee Chowpoo (PRT, Namsai), Tohua Misia (TGT, Khonsa), and Same Mikhu (Gram Sevika Junior, Roing). The award consists of a certificate, trophy, and cash prize of Rs 10,000.

‘SVEEP state transgender icon’ Marie Game was also felicitated with gift.

Mamu Hage, Vishakha Yadav, Soumya Saurabh, Rohit Rajbir Singh, Dekio Gumja, Dr Sachin Singhal and Bullo Mamu shared their experiences during the conduct of the simultaneous elections in 2024.