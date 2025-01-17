DCM urges DCs to focus on effective implementation of govt schemes

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday urged the deputy commissioners (DC) to focus on effective implementation of government schemes, particularly in agriculture, tourism, and youth and women empowerment.

He highlighted the importance of leveraging Arunachal’s hydropower potential and raising awareness among local communities about the inclusive benefits of such projects.

Mein was addressing DCs and senior officials during the inaugural session of the DCs’ conference, themed ‘Sashakt Arunachal’, convened here under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu to align governance strategies and strengthen district-level administration.

Mein also emphasised the government’s ambitious plans for youth empowerment under the ‘Year of the Youth’ initiative, and the targeted goal of financially empowering 21,000 women as lakhpati didis through self-help groups.

He reiterated the need for active collaboration between district and state authorities to fulfil the aspirations of Arunachal’s citizens and achieve the vision of a developed Arunachal.

Reflecting on the progress made under the “double-engine government” over the past eight years, Mein highlighted Arunachal’s improvement in Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), “with its overall score increasing from 60 to 65.”

“Significant strides have been made in areas such as zero hunger, quality education, gender equality, and climate action,” Mein said. However, he stressed the need for a saturation approach to achieve all SDG targets.

The DCM emphasised the pivotal role of district-level governance in delivering impactful solutions in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and livelihoods. He also underscored the importance of citizen-centric initiatives such as Sarkar Aapke Dwar and Seva Aapke Dwar camps, “which have already benefitted around 15 lakh people.” He introduced the upcoming Arun Parivar Patra initiative as a step toward ensuring inclusivity and transparency in service delivery, in line with the government’s commitment to Antodaya.

Mein emphasised the importance of adopting a strategic approach to tourism promotion in Arunachal. He highlighted that each region of the state has its unique cultural heritage and traditions that can be leveraged to attract visitors, “even if they lack the natural allure of more prominent destinations like Mechukha and Anini.”

He stressed the need for a targeted tourism policy that taps into the distinct strengths of each area, showcasing its cultural identity and indigenous offerings. “Such an approach,” he said, “would not only boost tourism but also empower local communities and create sustainable opportunities in sectors like handloom, handicrafts, and other local industries.”

Mein urged the district authorities to focus on preserving cultural heritage while promoting tourism inclusively, ensuring that the benefits reach all corners of Arunachal.

He stressed on formulating strict regulations to avoid littering of rivers, and on coming up with biomedical waste disposal to make the towns and villages in every region clean and tidy.

The conference served as a platform for senior officers and DCs to discuss governance challenges, share best practices, and chart a roadmap for achieving the vision of an empowered and developed Arunachal Pradesh. The emphasis was on fostering collaboration between state and district authorities to drive impactful, citizen-centric development initiatives. (DCM’s PR Cell)