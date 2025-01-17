CM launches APEDP 4.0

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: The 4th edition of the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme (APEDP 4.0) was launched by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday on the occasion of the National Startup Day during a deputy commissioners’ conference at DK Convention Hall here.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, along with other cabinet ministers, commissioners, secretaries, DCs and senior government officials were present on the occasion, said an official release.

The APEDP is an initiative run by the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP) under the aegis of the finance, planning & investment department. Theinitiative seeks to create a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing comprehensive support and nurturing to aspiring entrepreneurs, ultimately driving socioeconomic growth in the region, the release said.

“This year has been declared the ‘Year of Youth’, dedicated to recognising and empowering the vital role of our youth in shaping the future,” it added.

A key objective of the APEDP is to inspire the youth of Arunachal to become job creators rather than job seekers, thereby generating livelihood opportunities for thousands across the state.

The release said that the union department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) acknowledged the effectiveness of the APEDP in creating a vibrant startup ecosystem in the state and adjudged Arunachal the top performer in Category B last year.

The APIIP actively participated in the National Startup Day celebration, organised by the DPIIT in New Delhi on Thursday, where startups from the APIIP participated physically as well as virtually.

With the launch of APEDP 4.0, the portal is live and the aspiring youths having innovative and unique business ideas may apply and submit their applications by visiting www.startup.arunachal.gov.in. The last date to apply for APEDP 4.0 is 28 February, the release said.

The submitted applications will be scrutinised by sector experts, and qualified applicants will be given an opportunity to pitch their business ideas before the jury.

Under APEDP 4.0, 50 startups will be chosen, based on the quality of their ideas and pitches. The top 10 winners will each receive a seed fund of Rs 5,00,000, while the next 40 winners will each receive Rs 4,00,000. Additionally, the selected startups will be incubated at the APIIP and enrolled in a nine-month incubation programme, the release added.