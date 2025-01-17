Assam coal mine incident: Judicial, SIT probes announced

MORIGAON/GUWAHATI, 16 Jan: The Assam government on Thursday announced a judicial inquiry and a police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Umrangso coal mine incident, in which nine workers were trapped with bodies of four victims recovered so far.

It also declared an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the victims, even as officials said that suspected seepage of fresh water from underground streams has slowed down the dewatering process.

A coal mine in the Umrangso area of Dima Hasao district was flooded on 6 January when water had gushed in suddenly, trapping nine workers inside. Four bodies have been recovered since then in the rescue operations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announcing decisions taken at a Cabinet meeting in Morigaon, said, “We discussed in detail about the Umrangso tragedy and officials deputed at the incident site gave a presentation of the situation on ground.”

He said that, as per the assessment of agencies like the Geological Survey of India, Coal India, OIL, NDRF, Army and Navy engaged at the incident site, about 1,400 crore litres of water was present in the mine.

“About 400 crore litres has been pumped out so far and, if the dewatering continues at the current rate, it will take about 25 to 60 days for the process to be completed. We have told the agencies to continue with the process in the presence of the Army till we reach the logical conclusion,” the CM added.

Sarma said the chances of survival of the remaining five miners are “slim” now and announced Rs 10 lakhscompensation to the families of all the nine workers.

He said that the Cabinet approved a judicial inquiry into the incident, with retired justice Anima Hazarika to head the one-person committee and submit its report to the government within three months.

“The DGP has been asked to form a SIT for criminal inquiry into the incident and the Justice Hazarika committee will monitor the SIT. Those responsible for it will be punished,” he added. (PTI)