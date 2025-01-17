Field survey for spring rejuvenation

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: The North East Initiative Development Agency (NEIDA) conducted a comprehensive field survey and an awareness programme at Tadar Hapa village in Kakoi circle of Papum Pare district on Wednesday to address the issue of drying springs in the region.

Organised in collaboration with the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Itanagar, and the Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment’s Northeast Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC), Itanagar, the programme witnessed the participation of 22 villagers.

The programme was spearheaded by NEIDA hydrogeologist Ipsita Roy, who educated the community on groundwater management, hydrology, springshed development, and rejuvenation techniques.

CGWB hydrogeologist Rajat Gupta and GBPNIHE-NERC Scientist C Tridipa Biswas led the hydrogeological assessment and interactive discussions with the local community.

Roy delivered a presentation on spring ecosystem management, emphasising on sustainable solutions for water conservation, while Biswas highlighted the critical role of community involvement in managing and monitoring springs to ensure water security, which directly impacts agriculture and livelihoods, and Gupta provided an overview of groundwater challenges in Arunachal Pradesh.

“This initiative, blending scientific research with traditional knowledge, was a vital step towards rejuvenating springs and ensuring a sustainable water supply,” the GBPNIHE-NERC stated in a release.

The findings will contribute to a robust springshed conservation framework, empowering communities with techniques and knowledge to address water scarcity, fostering resilience in the Indian Himalayan region, it said.