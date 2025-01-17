Edn dept officials reinstated on HC’s direction: Sona

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: Education Minister PD Sona said that the six officials of the education department who were arrested and suspended for their alleged involvement in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam have been reinstated in service based on the direction of the high court.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, Sona clarified that no favouritism was shown while reinstating them.

“We did not do any favour to them and nothing was done out of the way in this regard. We followed the laid down rules and followed the court order. People should not misunderstand, as we cannot disregard the direction of the court,” said Sona.

He added that the state government is committed to improving the functioning of the APPSC. “Our government has taken many bold steps to improve the functioning of the commission. We are committed to cleansing corruption in every department, and we seek the help of people of the state in this regard,” he said.

Six officials of the education department who were arrested and suspended for their alleged involvement in the APPSC paper leak scam were recently reinstated in service. The names of the officials are Iken Bagra (BEO), Radek Romin (BEO), Posi Gamlin (BEO), Joi Sora (PRT), Tama Saroh (PRT), and Taniyang Gaduk (Head Assistant).