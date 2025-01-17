Discipline, dedication vital in policing: SP

NIRJULI, 16 Jan: Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo emphasised the importance of discipline, dedication and continuous learning in the policing profession during an orientation programme for the newly promoted head constables, assistant sub-inspectors and sub-inspectors under special grade, organised at the SP office here on Thursday.

The SP urged the newly promoted officers to lead by example and uphold the highest standards of service to the public.

A total of 67 police officers and officials attended the orientation programme, which was aimed at preparing the newly promoted personnel for their enhanced roles and responsibilities. The focus areas included investigation procedures, crime prevention strategies, leadership skills, and professional conduct, ensuring that they are well-equipped to handle the challenges of their new designations.

The orientation concluded with a group discussion, where the officers shared their insights and strategies to improve law enforcement in the Itanagar Capital Region.