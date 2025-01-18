7 Hills Nexgram, IMC sign MoU for waste plant

ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: 7Hills Nexgram has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) to set up a solid waste charcoal plant at the Chimpu dumping ground.

The agreement was signed on Friday at the IMC office in the presence of IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang, corporators, and senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Phassang described the initiative as “historic,” stating that one of the most pressing issues faced by the IMC has been the disposal of daily garbage.

Highlighting the penalties imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the lack of a proper solid waste management system, the mayor expressed hope that this new plant would provide a long-term solution. He added that 7Hills Nexgram has taken on the responsibility of setting up the plant entirely at its own expense, with the IMC’s role limited to providing degradable and non-degradable waste for processing. The company will convert the waste into charcoal, easing the burden on the city’s waste management system.

“This partnership between IMC and 7Hills Nexgran marks a significant step toward sustainable waste management in Itanagar. By converting waste into valuable charcoal and rejuvenating the dumping ground into a green space, the project is set to provide a cleaner and greener future for the state capital,” said the mayor.

7Hills Nexgram chief operating officer Bishwajeet Dey gave assurance that the company has extensive experience in operating similar plants in other municipal cities across the country. He said that the plant, which will process 50 metric tonnes of waste daily, would be operational within the next 120 days.

Dey also emphasised that the facility would be fully eco-friendly, generating zero air pollution, and clarified that all types of waste, except medical waste, would be processed. He also shared the company’s ambitious plan to transform the Chimpu dumping ground into a “green garden” within the next two years.

IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen urged the public to support the corporation’s efforts to maintain cleanliness across the city, stressing the importance of public cooperation in ensuring the success of such initiatives.