PAKKE-KESSANG, 17 Jan: An ALC labourer, identified as Sawan Kr Thapa (25), a permanent resident of Gorumara village in Sonitpur district of Assam, was arrested by the Pakke-Kessang police here on Thursday in connection with sexual assault on a minor girl.

A case (u/s 137/65 BNS Act, r/w Section 4 of the POCSO Act) was registered in this regard at the police station here, and the victim girl was taken to the CHC here for medical check-up.