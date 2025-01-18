Awareness prog on HIV/AIDS held

LIROMOBA, 17 Jan: The Yomgo Multipurpose Cooperative Society, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, organised an awareness programme on HIV/AIDS at the government higher secondary school here in West Siang district on Friday.

The programme witnessed a session on HIV/AIDS and drug abuse, with Arunachal Informer Editor-in-Chief Jumge Pale as the resource person.

Marken Kamcham, Larli Kayi and Lukpi Romin stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd in an essay writing competition which was organised as part of the event.