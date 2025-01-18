Police destroy over 80 modified bike silencers

PASIGHAT, 17 Jan: The Pasighat police destroyed around 80 illegally modified loud silencers (exhaust pipes of two-wheelers) at the Reserve Police Line campus here in East Siang district on Friday.

The seized modified silencers were found beyond the permissible decibel limits and were in violation of the traffic rules, East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba said.

The SP said that during the Road Safety Month-2025 campaign the police fined numerous bikers and seized more than 80 modified silencers, which were finally destroyed on Friday using a JCB earthmover.

He warned bikers against using modified silencers and advised them not to alter the company provided silencers.

“Appropriate legal action will also be taken against the individuals/dealers involved in the manufacturing and sale of modified silencers,” the SP added.

He said that use of modified silencers is illegal and can result in fines and licence suspension.

Lamba said that people replace the factory fitted exhaust system of their bikes or modify the fitted unit, which results in the exhaust system emitting a loud noise, way above the prescribed decibel limit, which poses a safety risk and increases the likelihood of accidents. (DIPRO)