Drug peddler arrested

NAHARLAGUN, 17 Jan: The Naharlagun police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Ngurang Sensu (20), and seized 18 grams of suspected heroin, worth Rs 54,000 in the local market, from his possession during a late-night raid conducted here on 14 January.

Acting on credible information, a team of police from the Naharlagun police station, led by OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev, rushed to A-Sector here, intercepted the accused, and recovered 2.7 grams of suspected heroin from his possession, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said in a release.

Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that additional contraband was stored at his rented rooms in Nyigam Colony here. Following this, the police team conducted a search of the premises in the presence of an EAC and recovered 12 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 15.3 grams, the SP said.

The accused has been arrested under Section 21(b)/29 of the NDPS Act. “Initial investigations indicate that the heroin was sourced from Assam for distribution in the ICR,” the SP added.