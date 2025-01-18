Tarh Motors and APRB sign MoU

NIRJULI, 17 Jan: Tarh Motors and the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer financial solutions to Tata Motors vehicle owners.

The agreement, which includes financing for commercial vehicles and passengers, was signed by the owner of Tarh Motor, Tarh Nachung and APRB General Manager Joy Ram Pait here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pait said that the bank would offer financial schemes for customers across the state.

“Through the agreement with Tata and Tarh Motors, there will be a growth in small and medium enterprises (SME) sectors,” said Pait.

Under the SME, there will be employment generation for skilled and unskilled unemployed youths of the state, he added.

Nachung expressed confidence that the agreement would help individuals and SMEs in purchasing commercial vehicles.

“Though we have empanelled banks such as the State Bank of India and the Sanasa Development Bank, we have selected APRB in the larger interest of the customers of Tata Motors,” said Nachung.