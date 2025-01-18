GTGH performs maiden triple nerve block surgery

ZIRO, 17 Jan: A maiden triple nerve block surgery using ultrasound guided anaesthesia was carried out at Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

A patient’s lower limb was successfully operated upon using ultrasound guided anaesthesia for triple nerve blocks of femoral, saphenous and sciatic, led by GTGH anaesthetist Dr Koj Jarbo, who is also the GTGH medical superintendent, assisted by Dr M.Muri and Dr Subu Nobing. The surgical team was headed by senior orthopaedician Dr Hage Taker and his team of nursing assistants.

The complicated surgery is also performed at TRIHMS; however, the same was carried out for the first time at a district-based hospital, informed Dr Jarbo, who had been an anaesthetist at the TRIHMS prior to his posting to GTGH.

Also a clinical anaesthetist, Dr Jarbo informed, “The ultrasound guided anaesthesia surgery has many advantages over the conventional surgery using general anaesthesia and spinal anaesthesia. The chances of error and its consequences are almost reduced to nil. Further, it is much safer compared to the blind procedure followed during a conventional surgery, and very convenient for all concerned, including the patient and doctor.”

Adding further, Dr Jarbo said, “Such high-end procedures are now going to take place on regular basis at GTGH and many complicated cases will be solved within GTGH campus using the services of experts and specialists even from outside the state. At the end of the day, we are trying our best to treat the patients within GTGH campus instead of referring them outside to the TRIHMS or other hospitals, for which we are prepared to go extra miles as in this case.”

Senior orthopaedician Dr Hage Taker said, “In my career spanning more than two decades as an orthopaedician, this was the first complicated surgery which went seamlessly well due to use of sophisticated high-end surgical process combined with the efficient team of doctors, anaesthetists and nursing assistants of GTGH.”