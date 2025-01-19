Singpho tribe excluded from all progs of Pangsau Pass Fest

Pisi Zauing

NAMPONG, 18 Jan: The Pangsau Pass International Festival is scheduled to begin here in Changlang district on 20 January but the name of the one of the major tribes of district is literally missing from the list.

The name of the tribe missing from all the lists of programmes of the international festival. From the graffiti to the list of programmes, there is no mention of the Singpho tribe. The organisers are yet to clarify the reason behind the blunder.

When asked, Singpho Development Society (SDS) president MN Singpho informed that he has personally apprised Nampong MLA Laisam Simai of the matter. “The MLA has expressed pain and assured to fix it immediately,” the SDS president informed.

Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung president Gamseng Singpho said, “Not only the cultural troupes who have been preparing day and night for the moment but the entire Singpho society is shocked and deeply hurt by the intentional act committed by the organisers. We may withdraw our troupes from the festival if steps for timely redressal is not taken.”