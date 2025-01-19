Tai Khamti bodies denounce STBAC’s allegation, demand retraction

Apasi Linggi and Kara Gambo

ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: Prominent Tai Khamti organisa-tions have strongly condemned the allegation made by the Scheduled Tribe Bachao Andolan Committee (STBAC) against Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and demanded immediate retraction of the claim.

In a joint press briefing, representatives of the Tai Khamti Singpho Council, Tai Khamti Development Society, All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union, All Namsai District Students’ Union, and All Namsai Area Youth Association expressed collective disapproval of the remarks made by STBAC chairman Taw Paul and spokesperson Tana Tamar Tara during their 12 January press conference.

The Tai Khamti leaders refuted the allegation questioning the scheduled tribe status of the DCM, and accused the STBAC of spreading misinformation. They said that the STBAC’s district unit denied any involvement in the statement made by its central body, highlighting internal divisions within the organisation. Copies of the district unit’s clarification were shared with the media.

Defending Mein, the organisations emphasised his significant contributions to the Tai Khamti community and the region. They also underscored his family’s legacy, noting the service of his grandfather, Chau Chali Mein, a leader and businessman during British India, and his father, Chau Puk Mein, a member of the Lohit zilla parishad under the NEFA administration in 1969. They further highlighted the achievements of his late brother, CT Mein, the first MLA representing the Tai Khamti and Singpho communities from the undivided Lohit district.

Terming the allegations “baseless” and “divisive,” the leaders demanded their withdrawal, describing the STBAC’s actions as detrimental to communal harmony. “These unfounded accusations are an insult to the Tai Khamti community and its rich history,” a spokesperson stated, urging the public to disregard such misinformation.

The organisations called for unity and vigilance, stressing their commitment to preserving the community’s dignity and promoting regional harmony.

The briefing concluded with a strong message of solidarity, reaffirming the Tai Khamti community’s longstanding contributions to the state’s development.