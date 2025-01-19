Enhance financial remuneration of service providers: Guv to WCD MoS

ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik urged union Minister of State (MoS) for Women & Child Development Savitri Thakur to enhance the financial remuneration and incentives of anganwadi workers and helpers.

He said this during an interaction with the MoS at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

The two discussed issues related to anganwadi services, including supplementary nutrition, preschool non-formal education, nutrition and health education, immunisation, health check-ups and referral services.

State WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul, who accompanied the union minister, was also present at the meeting.

Parnaik commended the services provided by the Integrated Child Development Services officials, anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers, and said that they empower women to live with dignity and nurture children with full opportunities for growth and development in a safe and protective environment.

“The population is sparsely distributed, and the anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers have to cover large areas in challenging terrain and climatic conditions, particularly for immunisation and supplementary nutrition,” he said.

The governor also suggested enhancing the financial support for the construction of anganwadi centre buildings. He said that due to difficult terrain and remoteness, the construction costs escalate and need pragmatic rate costs for soft and hard regions.

The union MoS gave assurance that she would address the requirements of Arunachal Pradesh. (Raj Bhavan)