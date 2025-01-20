Mistreatment of animals in Miao zoo

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the field director, Namdapha Tiger Reserve, Miao, to the mistreatment of the animals in the mini-zoo in Miao, Changlang.

Animals are rescued and brought into zoological parks for their wellbeing as well as for the wellbeing of the common citizens residing near forest areas. The government must take care of them with sufficient requirements, including a proper, spacious area for them to stay mentally and physically healthy.

As of 2025, the mini-zoo of Miao contains many animals, along with four bears which are kept in two small cages with no roof for them to escape the heat in the summer season and a very limited area for two bears to be kept captivated. Locals say that in the summer season, these bears’ condition gets worse with no room and shade.

I sincerely request the authorities concerned to provide the animals with a sufficient place to live. I can only suggest that the solution would be giving a proper, big place for mammals, and releasing the captive mammals in various wildlife sanctuaries of Arunachal Pradesh.

I hope that the authorities concerned will act on this matter as early as possible.

Concerned citizen,

Kalaktang