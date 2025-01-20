Anomalies in PST/PET and medical test

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to highlight some of the issues regarding the PST/PET and medical test of the recent APSSB-CSL examination which was conducted last year and the medical test which is still going on.

1. Issue in PST/PET: 25-kilometre walking. There was anomaly in the way it was conducted. We were told to walk the entire stretch of 25 kms and told that running was not allowed and would lead to disqualification if done. Still, I was able to complete 45 minutes earlier, but many candidate were running in front of the staff members and nothing was said to them. So I request the APSSB and the PTC Banderdewa to have a clear directive as to how the walking of 25 kilometres is to be done.

2. Medical test and physical examination: They were supposed to be done at the TRIHMS. It was very poorly managed, causing a lot of confusion.

Please for the next year’s batch of candidates have a separate one or two staff members to guide us with the entire medical test process, and most importantly please do have separate time for medical tests for candidates and don’t include us with the regular patients, which causes confusion and stress for the medical personnel who are taking the test (in the X-ray department a staff member lost my X-ray).

Suggestion: Give specific time for the regular patients and for the APSSB candidate separately. Have one staff member at least to guide us with the entire medical test. Give clear directive to the PTC Banderdewa regarding the physical test.

Candidate