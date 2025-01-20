Moyong’s election as state BJP chief a victory for RSS

The election of former Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong as the state’s new president of the ruling BJP surprised many. Earlier, names like MP Tapir Gao, former minister Taba Tedir, former president Tai Tagak, and Tezu MLA Mohesh Chai were considered possible presidential candidates. Moyong lost the 2024 assembly election from Pasighat East assembly constituency to Tapi Darang of the NPP. Various factors seem to favour his candidature. Moyong had the backing of the RSS, the BJP’s ideological mentor. He is considered to be low profile and grounded.

Further, his elevation to the state BJP chief comes at a time when there is bitter opposition to the proposed Siang dam. A large section of the people who will be affected by the construction of the Siang dam has been strongly protesting against the move. The ruling BJP will probably try to leverage the new state BJP chief to build confidence among the party workers to push for the Siang dam. Moyong hails from East Siang district and can play an important role in engaging in conversation with the anti-dam protestors. The move to appoint Kaling Moyong also allows the RSS to continue yielding influence in the decision-making in Arunachal Pradesh.