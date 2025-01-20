Offer incentives to APPSCCE candidates

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to highlight that Siyum, Nacho, Limeking, and Taksing aka Sinalita towns are located in the upper remote stretch of Upper Subansiri district. Basic amenities like healthcare, education, roads, electricity, and network connectivity have almost no existence in these areas. People of these areas are yet to see the ray of modernisation.

Yet it is heartening to know that students from Sinalita have qualified in the recently conducted APPSCCE prelims 2024. The mains exams are scheduled to be held in April 2024.

Therefore it is my humble request to our local MLA Nakap Nalo to kindly felicitate them and also financially assist them for the mains examination, so that more students from our areas excel in the examination and bring further progress to the region.

A concerned Sinalitian