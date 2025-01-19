Kaling Moyong elected state BJP president

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: Former Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong has been elected as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) of Arunachal Pradesh unit.

After much speculation, Moyong has been unanimously elected as the party’s new president, to succeed Biyuram Waghe, who is currently the health minister.

54-year-old Moyong is a native of Mirku village in Pasighat in East Siang district. He started his political career as an anchal samiti member in 2003. He joined the BJP in 2012, and after two years he got elected as an MLA from Pasighat East in 2014 on a BJP ticket. He came back as a BJP MLA from the same constituency in 2019, and later became the government spokesperson and adviser to the urban development and municipal administration minister.

“I am thankful to returning officer and union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP Arunachal in-charge Ashok Singhal, state party president Biyuram Waghe, and state returning officer Tagin Siga for choosing me as the world’s largest political party’s state party president,” said Moyong.

“It’s a bigger responsibility given to me by the party. With my new team I will try to give my best to take the state BJP to greater heights,” he added.

He said that, with support from district presidents and mandal- and booth-level party workers, he would take the BJP to newer heights.

Earlier, BJP returning officer and union minister Sarbananda Sonowal informed that three senior party members – Tagin Siga, Yalem Taga Burang, and Kamrang Tesia – were elected as BJP National Council members from Arunachal Pradesh.

“With the choosing of Kaling Moyong as the state BJP president and three senior party members as BJP National Council members the election process of the state BJP has successfully ended,” Sonowal said.

He said that Arunachal under the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is growing fast in terms of connectivity and communication.

“In all sectors this state is prospering very fast. Especially under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership, Arunachal is going to be one of the top 10 states in India,” he added.