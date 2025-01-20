Swami Vivekananda Jayanti celebrated

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 19 Jan: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti was celebrated with zeal and zest at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV) in Kalaktang subdivision in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Speeches were delivered on Vivekananda’s contributions, and students presented a colourful cultural programme as part of the programme.

Earlier, the celebration commenced with a vibrant procession featuring a band display by the students of NSCBAV and VKV Shergaon. The procession started from the welcome gate of Kalaktang and concluded at the football ground.

The event was organised by NSCBAV, in collaboration with VKV Shergaon. It was sponsored by the alumni of VKV Shergaon.

This collaborative effort between NSCBAV, VKV Shergaon, and its alumni highlighted the enduring legacy of Vivekananda and his vision for vibrant and empowered youths.