Standard publicity director Kalyaneswar passes away

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: Director of Standard Publicity Private Ltd, Kalyaneswar Sarkar, passed away at the age of 58 at the Apollo Hospital on Sunday morning.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

‘Standard’ was one of the first agencies in Kolkata to ensure computerisation. Sarkar added audiovisuals and filmmaking in the ambit of Standard publicity. Lately, he was venturing into artificial intelligence before fate cruelly cut short his dreams.

Son of the illustrious Ashesh Kumar Sarkar, the founder of Standard Publicity, Kalyan, popularly known as Bhaida, took the reins of Standard after his father was unable to look after the day-to-day activities of the agency.

Sarkar graduated from Jadavpur University in civil engineering, and transited smoothly into the cutthroat world of advertising.

He had completely modernised the agency over a period of time.

A popular face in Kolkata’s social scene, Sarkar was loved by all. His passing away leaves the agency rudderless.