Two die in separate accidents

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: Two people died in two separate accidents which took place in Kamle and Pakke-Kessang districts on Sunday.

In the first, a person identified as Manoj Risong died on the spot in a bike accident near Godak village in Kamle district on Sunday. The deceased fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn. The deceased hailed from East Siang district. The incident took place at around 9 in the morning.

OC in-charge Raga police station Napho Wangsa informed the media that a case has been registered and the body of the deceased handed over to his relatives.

In the second incident, one Fehi Tayem died in an accident at Riloh in Pakke-Kessang district. Two vehicles collided and Tayem died from the impact of the accident. The deceased hailed from Pakke-Kessang district.

Talking to this daily, Pakke-Kessang SP Tasi Darang informed that three people received injuries in the accident. “Out of three passengers, one succumbed to death and two injured women are admitted at the Seppa hospital. We have just registered a case and the matter is being investigated,” the SP said.