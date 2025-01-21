AAPSU serves ultimatum over reinstatement of edn dept officials

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has served a week’s ultimatum to the state government, seeking action in the case related to the reinstatement of six officials of the education department who were earlier arrested and also suspended for their alleged involvement in the APPSC question paper leak scam.

Six officials of the education department who were arrested and suspended for their alleged involvement in the APPSC paper leak scam were recently reinstated in service. The names of the officials are Iken Bagra (BEO), Radek Romin (BEO), Posi Gamlin (BEO), Joi Sora (PRT), Tama Saroh (PRT), and Taniyang Gaduk (Head Assistant).

The AAPSU has written to the chief secretary in this regard. The union sought immediate “re-suspension” of the officials who were reinstated based on a court order.

“Failing to act decisively in this regard will be perceived as gross negligence and a betrayal of public trust. The government must ensure that such individuals do not hold any positions of influence within the system until they are exonerated through due process of law,” the AAPSU said.

The union also demanded a formal clarification from the education commissioner within seven days,explaining his failure to initiate necessary disciplinary proceedings and charges against these individuals.

The union alleged that the commissioner’s failure to act promptly and decisively raises serious questions regarding administrative accountability and reflects a lack of diligence and interest in addressing an issue of such magnitude.

Further, the AAPSU demanded that all the officials and individuals involved in the APPSC question paper leakage be suspended. “We believe that taking a strong stance on this issue will serve as a deterrent to any future malpractices and reinforce the integrity of the state’s recruitment processes. The youth of Arunachal Pradesh deserve a fair and transparent system that offers equal opportunities based on merit and integrity,” the AAPSU added.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF) chief Tadak Nalo, while strongly criticising the education department’s move to reinstate the six officials, has questioned Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s sincerity in fighting corruption.

“The CM announced to give exemplary punishment and deal with an iron hand against corrupt people, but here the people involved in the paper leak scam are being rewarded. I want to ask what happened to the CM’s promise to deal with an iron fist against the paper leak scam accused,” Nalo questioned.

He also alleged that due to deliberate lapses on the part of the officials of the education department, the six individuals have been reinstated in the department. “The court gave direction for reinstatement because there have been lapses on the part of the education department. We believe some officials of the department are involved, due to which these accused have been reinstated,” said Nalo.

He added that the youths of the state are feeling betrayed by this development. “Many of us went to jail and were booked under the draconian APUAPA Act while fighting against the APPSC paper leak scam. Our sacrifices have gone in vain. The state government is answerable to the youths of the state,” said Nalo.

He also alleged that, even in secondary education,some officials involved in scams have been reinstated.