Police seize 1,654.22 kgs of cannabis

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 20 Jan: In a major breakthrough, the Kalaktang police made the highest-ever seizure of suspected cannabis, weighing 1,654.22 kgs, worth Rs1.33 crore, during raids in and around Betchilling village in Kalaktang subdivision in West Kameng district on 18 January.

West Kameng SP Shudhansa Dhama informed that the seizure was made following well-coordinated raids in and around Betchilling village at around 2 pm on 18 January.

The operation was led by Kalaktang PS OC Inspector Padi Payang and SI David Tagi, under the supervision of Bhalukpong ASP Pawan Yadav and the Kalakatng SDPO.

During the raids, the police recovered 108 compressed packages of cannabis, each weighing 10 kgs, and 33 gunny bags with cannabis weighing 574.22 kgs.

A 50-tonne hydraulic piston jack used for compressing cannabis, a modified iron trunk, iron frame, and a modified weighing machine were also seized during the raids.

An NDPS case [u/s 20 (b) (ii) (c), NDPS Act] has been registered at the Kalaktang police station, and further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages. Efforts are being intensified to identify and apprehend the accused with the help of the local villagers.