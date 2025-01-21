Petrol depots to be shut for an hour

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: The Capital Complex Petroleum Depots Association (CCPDA) has announced that all petrol depots of the Itanagar Capital Region will remain shut from 9 to 10 am on Wednesday as a mark of respect to Bamang Raman (Tallam), a renowned entrepreneur and member of the CCPDA who died on Monday.

In a statement to the press, the association deeply mourned the sudden death of Raman.

“He was a dedicated social worker whose tireless contribution to our community will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” the association said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during these difficult times,” it said.