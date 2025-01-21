Police arrest alleged accused in hit-and-run case

LEMMI, 20 Jan: The Pakke-Kessang police have arrested one Rashok Sonam (47), of Upper Liyak village in East Kameng district, the alleged accused in a hit-and-run case on Sunday, wherein one Fehi Tayem lost his life while two others suffered injuries.

According to a release from the Pakke-Kessang SP on Monday, an FIR was received at the Pakke-Kessang police station on Sunday, stating that one person, identified as Fehi Tayem, along with his wife and another woman while driving between Pakro village and Seba village in his car (AR01-C-1144)collided with an SUV (AR01-Y-0033). The injured persons were rushed to the East Kameng district hospital, Seppa, where Feyi Tayem was declared brought dead by the emergency medical officers, while the other two seriously injured underwent treatment.

The deceased’s body was brought back to the CHC in Pakke-Kessang and, following an inquest and PME,handed over to the relatives.

The two vehicles involved in the incident were also seized, towed and brought back to the Pakke-Kessangpolice station.

A police team, consisting of Inspector Thony Tayeng, SI Pato Gami, IO SI H Rimo and Head Constables Pakge Taluk and Vikash Gyadi, under the supervision of Pakke-Kessang SP Tasi Darang, conducted technical surveillance and investigation that led to the arrest of the alleged accused within 13 hours of the incident.

Further investigation is on.

SP Darang has meanwhile advised the commuters to be more vigilant and follow traffic rules and regulations diligently while driving.