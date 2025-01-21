Arunachal win 5 medals at 7th National Open Taekwondo Championship

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh won three gold, one silver and as many bronze medals in the 7th National Open Taekwondo Championship, 2025, which was held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, from 16 to 20 January.

While Badal Das won the gold medal in the senior male individual poomsae, Dorik Gamoh, Marpi Basar and Ampo Apum won a gold medal in the senior female group poomsae.

Badal and Dorik won the third gold in the senior mixed pair poomsae.

The silver medal was won by Dorik in the senior female individual poomsae, and the bronze medal was won by Marpi in the senior female individual poomsae.