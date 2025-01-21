Trigonometry organises panel discussion on sustainability, conservation

[Tenjing Koyu]

SEIJOSA, 20 Jan: A panel discussion titled ‘Cleanliness, sustainability, and conservation: A collective responsibility’ was organised by NGO Trigonometry, in collaboration with the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival-2025, here on Monday.

The event brought together a distinguished panel Swachh Siluk Abhiyan chairman Kepang Nong Borang, Lemmi UD & Housing Division EE Tao Tadap, Zoological Survey of India scientist Dr Amitava Majumder, and birds and nature educator Peeyush Sekhsaria, who delved into the critical interplay of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

The discussion was moderated by The Arunachal Times reporter Indu Chukhu.

The discussion highlighted the indispensable role of collective responsibility in fostering a sustainable future. Borang provided a compelling account of Siluk village’s remarkable transformation into the cleanest village in East Siang district. Through the efforts of the Swachh Siluk Abhiyan, the village addressed issues such as unmanaged livestock waste by introducing designated housing for animals and initiating community-led clean-up drives.

Borang emphasised the importance of instilling cleanliness as a habit, particularly among students, to sustain a hygienic environment.

Tadap underscored the urgent need for structured garbage management, advocating identification of designated dumping sites and formation of active NGOs and community committees to oversee waste management.

He also stressed the importance of land aquisition for waste management and said that the UD department in Seijosa is identifying a location to be turned into a waste disposal site.

Dr Majumder championed adoption of biodegradable alternatives such as bamboo utensils and leaf-based tableware, and praised the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their innovative use of natural materials.

Sekhsaria proposed transforming the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival into a zero-waste event to raise awareness and set a precedent for eco-conscious celebrations.

The event witnessed active participation by students of VKV Nivedita Vihar and St Joseph’s School,Mobusu 2, Seijosa, along with members of the public, who engaged with the panellists with questions and shared their experiences.

The programme concluded with all attendees taking a swachhta shapath (cleanliness pledge), reinforcing the commitment to environmental responsibility. The discussion served as a reminder of the interconnectedness of cleanliness, sustainability, and conservation, while inspiring collective action to preserve the ecological heritage of the region.