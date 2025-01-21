Nampong has been conduit for migration, trade & cultural exchange for centuries: CM

Pangsau Pass International Festival begins

NAMPONG, 20 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the frontier town of Nampong in Changlang district holds immense historical, cultural, and economic significance as for centuries the region has been a conduit for migration, trade, and cultural exchange.

“From the sacred migration routes of our ancestors to the historic Stilwell Road, this area has played a pivotal role in connecting Northeast India with Southeast Asia,” he said after inaugurating the three-day Pangsau Pass International Festival (PPIF) here on Monday afternoon.

The chief minister said that PPIF is a shining example of how culture and economy go hand in hand.

“Through folksongs, traditional sports, and expeditions to historic sites, we celebrate our heritage while building a foundation for a prosperous future. This festival also provides a platform for our local artisans, traders, and entrepreneurs to showcase their talent and products, paving the way for economic growth and self-reliance,” he said.

Khandu reiterated the state government’s commitment to improve infrastructure and connectivity to support the growing tourism sector in the Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) region.

“With the inclusion of the three districts under the tourist circuit and development in connectivity and infrastructure, tourism will flourish in the region,given its rich potential,” he said.

“The double-lane national highway connecting Jairampur, Nampong and Pangsau Pass is a step in this direction. Under the guidance of our prime minister and the central government, we are witnessing unprecedented development in railway, road, and air connectivity, ensuring seamless travel and trade,” Khandu said.

Informing about the 2,500 kms Frontier Highway that will traverse from Nafra in West Kameng to Vijaynagar in Changlang, the chief minister said that this, along with the inter-connecting corridor roads,would completely change the road connectivity scenario of the state.

“Once connectivity is at its best, our state, including the TCL region, will witness accelerated development,” he said.

Nampong being a historical site of World War 2, Khandu announced that the state government will curate and restore all remnants of the war and redevelop them for tourism purpose.

“We will soon engage an expert for this and give a new facelift to Nampong town as a reminiscent of the bygone WW2,” he said.

Talking about decentralisation of power, the chief minister said that the state government will hold its Cabinet meetings across the state in the districts. These meetings, he said, will focus on region-centric issues.

Later, Khandu laid the foundation stones for four projects and inaugurated five projects, specifically for the Nampong assembly constituency. He also announced sanctioning of projects worth Rs 43 crores in the constituency.

The PPIF was last celebrated in 2020. It couldn’t be held in 2021 due to Covid-19 and since then it had remained dormant. The festival is being celebrated this year from 20 to 22 January, after a gap of four years. (CM’s PR Cell)