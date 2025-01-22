Assessment of progress of ongoing schemes

BOMDILA, 21 Jan: The progress of ongoing central and state government schemes in West Kameng district was discussed during a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting chaired by DC Akriti Sagar here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju, and Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzing Nima Glow, along with departmental heads, ZPMs and officials.

Tsering emphasised the importance of using pavement machines in road construction to ensure quality and durability, and urged the participants to encourage labourers, casual staffers, ALC workers, etc, to register for labour insurance.

Siongju in his address urged the HoDs to “maintain punctuality and sincerity in your duties. “Highlighting the agricultural and horticultural potential of West Kameng, he advised officials from the respective departments to “personally visit various areas to identify and harness their development potential effectively.”

Sagar urged the implementing agencies to complete projects within the stipulated timelines while maintaining quality. She stressed on timely submission of utilisation certificates along with proper geo-tagging of projects. The DC also directed that detailed project reports “should include provisions for electric and water connections to ensure that buildings are functional immediately after completion.”

The MLAs present also agreed to adopt schools and anganwadi centres to enhance their functionality and improve the services provided.

The HoDs presented updates on the progress of their departments’ ongoing schemes. (DIPRO)