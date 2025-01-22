Raj Bhavan celebrates foundation day of Manipur, Meghalaya & Tripura

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: The Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday celebrated the foundation day of the states of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor KT Parnaik said that the celebration, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is generating a positive vibesthroughout the country.

“The state foundation days, which are being celebrated with the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Best India), is promoting unity and bonhomie, strengthening the ‘nation first’ and ‘one India’ spirit amongst the citizens and contributing towards Viksit Bharat (Developed India),” he said.

The governor said that the occasion provides a platform for the people of other states to showcase their vibrant cultural richness in the state where they reside, “which amply reflects the lively cultural diversity of India.”

The governor thanked the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura for their contributions to Arunachal Pradesh’ development and commended the participants for their presentations.

On the occasion, people of the three states presented traditional dances and cultural items.

The Manipuri troupe presented Liklaiba Ho Lainingthou and Kege Moirang Leibaki, while the Tripura troupe presented Hojagiri, Lebang Boomani, and Bengali Nritya Paribeshan dances. The Meghalaya troupe presented Garo and Khansi dances.

Students of Abotani Vidya Niketan, Pachin, attended the function as special invitees of the governor.

A large number of people, including students from the three states residing in Arunachal, participated in the celebration.

The governor’s wife Anagha Parnaik also participated in the celebration. (Raj Bhavan)