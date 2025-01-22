Elderly, disabled open bank accounts under ArSRLM’s mission

REBO-PERGING, 21 Jan: Members of self-help groups (SHG) for the elderly and the disabled of Rebo-Perging block in Siang district have opened bank accounts under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission’s (ArSRLM) ‘Bank Account Kolo Abhiyan’.

“This achievement marks a transformative step under the Bank Account Kolo Abhiyan initiative, targeting Mopit, Begging, Riew, Jorsing, and Komsing Kumku villages,” the ArSRLM stated in a release on Tuesday, adding that “the Rebo-Perging region, part of the Siang district block mission management unit and the district mission management unit, Pangin, faces numerous challenges due to the absence of essential services such as shops, markets, medical facilities, and a local bank.”

“In collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, Boleng, the ArSRLM’s mission aims to empower marginalised communities by providing access to financial services,” it said.